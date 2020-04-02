Hyderabad: Report if you have symptoms of Coronavirus: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday through a video message urged the citizens of Hyderabad to come forward and report about the persons with Covid-19 in Hyderabad.



"The entire world is fighting with the deadly pandemic and these are difficult times ahead of us. But it's the primary responsibility of citizens to come forward and report their symptoms if they have any, by dialing the different helpline numbers such as 104, 100, local police patrol team, Covid-19 control room and GHMC & joint police team," said the Police Commissioner.

"If anyone is found to be hiding his/her symptoms, then it's a sin in the eyes of God and also it's a violation of law of land. The deadly virus can be transmitted to anyone because the virus doesn't know any relations, whereas we humans value our relationships with our families, friends and neighbors," he urged.

"So it is very important for each and every citizen to own up his/her responsibility and fight the situation by alerting the authorities. Also it's not a matter of shame for anyone, moreover, if any person is found to by bullying or criticizing the positive patients of Covid-19 then they will be dealt strictly," said the Commissioner.