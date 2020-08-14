River Krishna in spate and all the reservoirs are brimming with copious inflows

Hyderabad: With incessant rains in the catchment areas in the upstream areas of Karnataka and Telangana, the Krishna river is in spate and all the reservoirs are brimming with copious inflows. More than one lakh cusecs of water has been discharged from Narayanapur dam to the downstream of Telangana in the last 24 hours.



Water levels at Jurala project have almost reached the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,045 feet in the old Mahbubnagar district. Current water storage level in the Jurala reservoir is 9 tmc ft as against the gross capacity of 9.66 tmc ft. State Irrigation department sounded alert in the catchment areas of the project in view of heavy inflows from the Almatti dam which has registered the water level of 1,703 feet against its FRL of 1,075 feet.

Krishna's tributary river Tungabhadra was also getting good inflows and the water level reached 88 tmc ft of water. The Tungabhadra reservoir's gross capacity is 100 tmc ft. A team of Irrigation officials were closely monitoring water flows in Jurala and Tungabhadra in view of the threat of submergence of habitations abutting the reservoirs and along the flooding canals. Wanaparthy and Gadwal district administration was also alerted.



More than 48,000 cusecs of water had been released from Jurala to Srisailam reservoir. Water level in Srisailam was increasing substantially, said an official. The present water level is 865 feet out of 885 feet FRL. The reservoir was receiving 50,000 cusecs of water and the outflows from Srisailam is 57,000 cusecs. If the heavy inflows continue for another 4 or 5 days, the water levels in the reservoir will go up to the FRL of 885 feet. Taking the advantage of heavy inflows in Krishna, the government resumed hydel power generation at Jurala and Srisailam Left Bank Canal in full swing.

Another big reservoir on Krishna - Nagarjuna Sagar was getting 36,000 cusecs of water and the reservoir recorded a water level of 564 feet as against the total capacity of FRL at 590 feet.