Hyderabad: Rock blasting in Bachupally wreaks havoc

Hyderabad: Rock blasting carried out at a construction site near VNR-Vignana Jyothi college wreaked havoc after the stones blew away for about 10 km from the site and damaged the shops and vehicles nearby. The incident occurred on Friday morning at Bachupally.

Getting into details, the blasting took place at an open space between the engineering college and girls hostel. The workers took up the blasting to remove the rocks to take up the construction works. Stones from the blasting site hit a car, damaged the window of three buses and nearby girl's hostel.

Cracks appeared on the building of the girl's hostel and the car of the hostel warden vandalised. A trolley parked inside the loss has been also damaged due to the blasts. The loss is yet to be estimated.

Carrying out blasting within the city is illegal and require permission from the officials. The police can book criminal cases against the contractors. The affect of blasting stones and using huge gelatin bombs has an impact on at least 1 km radius.