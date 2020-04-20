Hyderabad: Rohingyas under glare over travel to Delhi

RohingyasRohingyas: Following the alert sounded by Ministry of Home Affairs to screen the refugees with travel history to Delhi, the Kanchanbagh and the Balapur police swooped on the Rohingya refugee camps to trace the missing persons who travelled to Delhi to attend the meet at Tablighi Markaz in Nizamuddin.

The police is trying to find out if there are any missing persons who had gone to attend programmes organised by Tablighi Jamaat in different places of Northern India.

The Inspectors of Kanchanbagh and Balapur, under whose jurisdiction these refugees' dwellings fall, clarified that so far no positive cases were reported.

"But still we are trying our best to identify everyone through their travel history," said B Bhaskar, the CI, Balapur.

In Hyderabad, 1,600 Rohingya families are living in 22 refugee camps on the city outskirts at Balapur, Shaheennagar, Jalpally and Pahadishareef.

"For the last 2 days around 15-20 members have been taken by the police and the medical staff after identifying their travel history to North India.

They were let off after stamping them a 'Home Quarantine'," Bilal Hussain, a leader of camp in Balapur said.

At another camp, police and medical staff called all the Rohingyas from different camps for a meeting at a function hall and asked them to inform if any was showing symptoms Coronavirus or if anyone had any travel history.

Mohammed Hussain, another camp leader who attended the meeting, said that he had provided a list of people who had a travel history, some of whom attended Tablighi Jamaat's congregation at Mewat in Haryana.

However, the leaders of the camps are not sure if any of the men in the list had attended Tabligh's Delhi meeting.

"The police and the medical team is also visiting the camps and conducting them medical check-ups and providing food," he added.