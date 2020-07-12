Hyderabad: Rotarian installation event held online

Hyderabad: The 17th installation ceremony of Rotary Club of Secunderabad West was conducted in a unique way in the city on Sunday. All dignitaries and Rotarians along with their families and friends attended virtually and with the same zeal and fervour as they did it in the past.

The chief guest of the event Dr Praveen Kumar, the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Society, appreciated the installation of the club and the various projects undertaken during the lockdown period.

The guest of honour and the installation officer, district governor Hanumanth Reddy, administered oath of office to the new president, Rtn Divaker Reddy, and club secretary Rtn Vardhaman Jain. The team of club directors for the year 2020-21 was inducted.

Divaker Reddy stated that the need of the hour was to regroup and focus with more enthusiasm as the society needs Rotarians like the one at Rotary Club of Secunderabad West.

He further stated the continuation of Happy Schools and Gurukul projects for the under privileged children and youth of Hyderabad and adjoining districts was a stepping stone in that direction.

Dr Prakash, Anil Kumar, Kamal Jain, DJ Desai, Divaker Reddy, Mohit Patnaik, Padmini Prasad, Anil, Pravindener Rao, Vardhaman Jain and many more Rotarians participated iin the event.