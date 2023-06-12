Live
Hyderabad: RPF lady constable saves woman from off from train on the tracks
Highlights
The constable alertness and swift action was recognised and appreciated.
Hyderabad: In a brace and humanitarian act, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) lady constable
saved a woman from falling onto the railway tracks when she accidentally slipped while getting off the train.
The passenger, who was travelling in the Bhadrachalam-Secunderabad Manuguru Express, attempted to deboard the train when it entered the Warangal railway station.
However, she lost her balance, slipped and was dragged on the platform for a few moments.
RPF constable Sonali Maroti Molake who was on duty at the platform, saw the woman falling and rushed to her rescue.
Following the incident, the constable’s action was recognised and appreciated within the department.
