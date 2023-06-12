  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: RPF lady constable saves woman from off from train on the tracks

Hyderabad: RPF lady constable saves woman from off from train on the tracks
x

Hyderabad: RPF lady constable saves woman from off from train on the tracks

Highlights

The constable alertness and swift action was recognised and appreciated.

Hyderabad: In a brace and humanitarian act, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) lady constable

saved a woman from falling onto the railway tracks when she accidentally slipped while getting off the train.

The passenger, who was travelling in the Bhadrachalam-Secunderabad Manuguru Express, attempted to deboard the train when it entered the Warangal railway station.

However, she lost her balance, slipped and was dragged on the platform for a few moments.

RPF constable Sonali Maroti Molake who was on duty at the platform, saw the woman falling and rushed to her rescue.

Following the incident, the constable’s action was recognised and appreciated within the department.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X