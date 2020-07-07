Hyderabad: Rs 25lakh electricity bill for a 1BHK

Secunderabad: A north Lalaguda resident shocked after seeing an unusually high electricity bill banged on his door, recently. While complaints about excessively high bills, being issued by the Telangana State Southern Company Limited (TSSPDCL), have been driving in since last month, Krishna Murthy clearly didn't imagine that he'd be receiving Rs 25.11 lakh for his single bedroom house with using basic amenities.

As per his bill (Unique Service Number: 100293954), generated by TSSPDCL's Padma Rao Nagar circle, Murthy was charged Rs 25,11,467 for his electricity consumption spanning 122 days between March and July. The bill got viral in several platforms and went into the notice of deputy speaker T Padma Rao, he insisted his staff to look into the problem.

Speaking on the issue, TSSPDCL, Padmarao Nagar circle AD(E) B Balu said, "When we inspected the consumer's premises at Lalaguda on Monday and sent the electricity metre to our MRT lab in Erragadda for testing, we found that the abnormally high bill had been issued to the consumer due to defective metre." He added "We have replaced the defective metre with a new metre at the premises. Now, based on the consumption and connected load of the service, a revised bill of Rs 2,095 has been issued to him."