Hyderabad : Rs 3 crore sanctioned for metalling of Kismatpur road

Hyderabad : Finally, the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation has given its nod for laying of metalled road at Kismatpur, the stretch that has turned perilous for road users, especially the local dwellers, for a long time.

Earlier this month, The Hans India highlighted the plight of Kismatpur road users with the headline reading "Kismatpur road caught in a muddy quagmire" dated September 7.

It spoke of suffering the road users are put through while travelling through the unmetalled stretch, where the picture turns grim during the rains.

During the council meeting on Thursday, chaired under Mayor Mahender Goud, a total number of 39 agendas worth Rs 17.87 crore works were placed for approval, including the metalling of Kismatpur road. According to officials, almost all the proposals got the nod unopposed.

The 2km-long long Kismatpur stretch connects Rajendranagar with Bandlaguda Jagir and is dubbed as the main passage linking Bandlaguda Jagir with Kismatpur villages besides Himayat Sagar, Hydershah Kote, Suncity, Narsingi and Manikonda.

Together with other agendas, the council approved the proposal of metalling the road at Kismatpur which has been pending for several years, purportedly not because of official apathy, but due to political discord among the councillors.

"The proposal of laying Kismatpur road was also covered in today's council meeting. The stretch would soon be turned into a metal road with a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Hopefully, the works should commence within two to three weeks," informed Venugopal Reddy, Commissioner, Bandlaguda Jagir municipality.

The survey works will begin from October 1, while the process of calling tenders will take three weeks of time. Hopefully, the works will begin from the end of October itself soon after completing the survey and tender process, Reddy said.

Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation was formed in 2019 by merging five major panchayats Bandlaguda Jagir, Hydershah Kote, Peeram Cheruvu, Kismatpur and Himayat Sagar. It consists of 22 wards with a total electorate of 59,088, out which 30,562 are male and 28,526 are female.