Hyderabad: Rushing out to the rescue of the needy

Hyderabad: Several NGOs in the city are reaching out to the needy in this hour of crisis. Three city NGOs, Youngistan Foundation, No Food Waste Hyderabad Chapter and Serve Needy have come forward to do their bit to help the distressed people on streets, feed and care for them.

Among their beneficiaries are daily wagers who have lost their livelihood and are without shelter.

Venkat Murali, a member of No Food Waste Hyderabad Chapter, said, " During lockdown, the marginalised communities are worst affected. We are reaching out to 100-120 families.

We have seven volunteers and they cook food at their respective homes and distribute the food packets to different locations in the city.

The food packets consist of rice, dal, curry, chutney, sambar, and curd. We are providing ration kits that includes 5 kg rice, 2 kg pulses , oil, vegetables and salt to the needy families."

"Till today we have distributed food items to more than 2000 people.

They are more than 20 volunteers who are taking necessary hygiene precautions by wearing gloves and face masks and using hand sanitizers during food distribution," said Goutham Kumar, the founder of Serve Needy, Karkhana.

"Senior citizens staying alone are vulnerable and Youngistan Foundation is helping them by providing groceries, vegetables and medicines. We have around 50 volunteers," said Arun Daniel Yellamaty, president of Youngistan Foundation, Banjara Hills.