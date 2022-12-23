Hyderabad: RWAs raise pitch for booster dose for all

Hyderabad: As the fear of another Covid-19 surge looms, added with the lack of any official State government safety advisory, the members of Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) have joined their hands in encouraging citizens to take booster doses. Members on humanitarian grounds have initiated an awareness programme and a door-to-door vaccination drive, especially for senior citizens in their localities.



Tarnaka RWAs Standing Committee joint secretary Syed Khaled Shah said that they do not want to panic-monger the citizens as there has been no notification from the State government, but, as the cases are on a rise in other countries they have started an awareness campaign on social media, encouraging citizens to take the booster dose and have also initiated a door-to-door vaccination drive. "As everything has normalised, people have forgotten to follow the safety norms," he added.

Greenlands RWA, Begumpet, president Major Shiva Kiran, said, "With the experience of the past, many of us are careful and also most of us are vaccinated yet still, there are many who have not taken the booster dose. Due to some rumors, people are still hesitating to take the precautionary dose and so we have started an awareness campaign and have planned to arrange door-to-door vaccination drives in association with various Urban Primary Health centers. Apart from this, what I feel is that mobile Rythubazar vans should be strengthened."

New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association working president Murali Krishna said that almost all of our colonies are getting sanitised, we have asked residents to follow all the Covid safety norms and have mandated wearing of masks. "It would be better if the State government gives instruction to RWAs as to what specific norms must be followed. We have also started encouraging locals to take the booster dose," he added.