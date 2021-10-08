Hyderabad: SCR deploys four special trains for Dasara

The South Central Railway (SCR) deployed four special trains for Dasara to clear rush for the festival. The four special trains will be run between Secunderabad and Narsapur and Kakinada to Secunderabad.

Train No. 07456 will depart from Secunderabad at 10.55 pm on October 14 and reach Narsapur on 10 am next morning.

Train No. 07455 will depart from Narsapur at 6 pm on October 17 and reach Secunderabad at 4.10 am next day.

Train No. 07053 will leave Secunderabad railway station at 8 pm on October 14 and reach Kakinada town at 7 am on next day.

Train No. 07054 will leave for Secunderabad from Kakinada at 8.45 pm on October 17 and reach the destination at 8.25 am on the next day.