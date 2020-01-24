Hyderabad: SEC notifies for election of leadership to ULBs

Hyderabad: Even before the results of the just held municipal elections are out, the State Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the election of mayors and deputy mayors in municipal corporations and chairman and vice-chairman in 130 urban local bodies (ULBs).

As per the schedule announced earlier by the SEC, the counting of the votes in the 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations will be done on January 25 (Saturday). The new ward/ division members would elect the mayors and chairpersons on January 27, and they would be administered oath on the same day.

The Commission has authorised the district collectors to conduct elections to the offices of chairperson and vice-chairpersons of municipalities and mayors and deputy mayors of municipal corporations as per the procedures in the Act.

The Collectors would give notice in Form-II by for convening special meeting as per the Section 20 of Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 for conduct of election to mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons on or before January 25.

The elected ward members of the municipalities would be taking oath at 11 am on January 27. Similarly, the mayors, deputy mayors and chairpersons and deputy chairpersons would be elected at 12.30 pm. The Commission has said that unless the chairperson/ mayor elections are completed, the vice-chairperson/ deputy mayor election cannot be taken up.

If for any reason the election to the said office is not held on January 27, it should be held on the next day that is on January 28 whether or not it is observed as a holiday by the municipality/municipal corporation as per the Rule 6 of conduction of Election Rules, 2020.

Elections to 129 urban local bodies were held on Wednesday and the overall voter turnout in these municipalities/ corporations was 70.26 per cent in the state.