Hyderabad sees a dip in crime rate in 2021: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Commissioner of police Anjani Kumar said that the crime rate in the city has been decreased in the year 2021. "A total of 20,212 cases have been registered so far in 2021 which shows a dip in the cases compared to 2020 where there are 22,641 cases. In 2019, around 25,187 criminal cases were registered," the CP said.

He continued that the Hyderabad city ranks 18th in terms of crime rate in the country. "The year has seen a reduced number of property theft cases and burglaries. However, it registered an increased number of POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) cases," he added.

Anjani Kumar further said that a total of 2,393 sexual harassment cases were registered in 2021 which is an increase in the number of cases compared to 2020. "There is also a decrease in the number of suicide cases due to dowry harassment. While SHE teams in the city has registered 1,414 cases," the commissioner said.

On the other hand, the year witnessed 55 per cent of increase in Cyber crime cases. A total of 1,55,260 complaints of cyber crime were registered, Anjani Kumar said.