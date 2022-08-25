Hyderabad set for Ganesh Chaturthi: Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday informed that the government would make all arrangements for the Ganesh Navratri celebrations scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 9.

The Minister reviewed the arrangements with the officials of various departments at Khairatabad Maha Ganapati Pandal. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that all the festivals were organised grandly by the State government. He said that on the occasion of Ganesh Navratri, all kinds of precautions would be taken so that the devotees and administrators do not face any problems.

The Minister said that there was no one who does not know about the Maha Ganapati of Khairatabad. Lakhs of people come from different places to visit the very famous Ganash. Keeping that in mind, strong barricading would be placed near the pandal, he said. He added that a medical camp would be set up by the Health Department. Police officials have been ordered to stop vehicular traffic till the end of Navratri. He further added that generators would be made available to ensure there is no disruption in power supply.

GHMC officials have also been directed to make temporary toilets available in view of the problems of the people of this surrounding area. The Minister ordered the officials to take steps to construct a new road on the road behind the pandal within a week.

Yadav said that Ganesh Navratri and Ganesh immersion celebrations held in Hyderabad have special recognition. He said that six lakh clay idols would be distributed this year by GHMC, HMDA and Pollution Control Board as part of environment protection. Effective bandobast will be in place for holding the ceremony in a peaceful atmosphere, he said. He said that Telangana State was exemplary in maintaining law and order in the country.