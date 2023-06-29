Hyderabad: Seventh Bharat Gaurav train chugs off on spiritual journey

Hyderabad: Excitement was palpable as passengers boarded the 7th Bharat Gaurav Train, which began its journey from Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday. The oldest passenger, Kamakshi Rao Hatti, commenced the journey, adding to the enthusiasm.

According to South Central Railways officials, Bharat Gaurav Trains have been receiving a tremendous response from rail users. Initially started as a Tourist Circuit Train, it offers a unique opportunity for rail passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit ancient and historical sites in the eastern and northern parts of the country. Along with Secunderabad, the train provides boarding and de-boarding facilities at eight locations such as Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, and more, covering the two Telugu states. Over a period of nine days, passengers will visit significant places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The train accommodates both AC and Non-AC passengers, with a composition of 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3), and Sleeper (7) coaches. The participation of passengers from both Secunderabad Station and enroute stations, availing AC and Non-AC services, reflects the diverse patronage, as stated by a senior SCR officer.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, emphasised that the train provides a wonderful opportunity for pilgrim passengers to explore culturally prominent and historical destinations without the hassle of planning individual itineraries. The Bharat Gaurav trains are expected to boost spiritual tourism in the country. Expressing her gratitude, Kamakshi Rao Hatti, the oldest passenger, said, “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to embark on this journey. I have eagerly awaited the chance to be part of this yatra, as the Railway has introduced a unique initiative that allows visitors to explore some of the most ancient and historical places.”