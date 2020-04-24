Hyderabad: SHE teams create awareness among daily wagers

Hyderabad: The SHE teams of Rachakonda police along with other police personnel on Thursday visited the rural areas in the Commissionerate and created awareness amongst the workers where NREGS and Upadhi Hami Pathakam works are going on.

According to a release from the police, it's noted that, the team visited the sites at Vanasthalipuram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kushaiguda, Malkajgiri, LB Nagar and Choutuppal and informed the workers of Upadi Hami about the benefits of maintaining social distance while working, usage of masks and sanitizing before and after the works are completed.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda noted, "The teams have counseled more than 400 workers in all these areas and also provided them with face masks."

He further added, "We have also distributed sanitizers and masks to the CISF personnel deployed at CISF Unit in Kushaiguda."