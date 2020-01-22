Hyderabad: SIO backs students of Nizamia Tibbi College

Charminar: SIO Telangana has extended solidarity to the students of Nizamia Tibbi College and called out the Hyderabad city police and the college administration for harassing the students who have been protesting consistently for 15 days to save India and restore the constitution.



The students body held that the city police barged into the campus and has threatened to book cases against students. Even the principal of college was accused of harassing and misguiding students to stop their peaceful symbolic protest.

In his statement Dr Talha Faiyazuddin, the State president of SIO-Telangana, said Nizamia Tibbi College was a symbol and torch-bearer for the struggle sprouting from campuses across the State. The use of police force and harassment against students exercising their fundamental right to protest in the campuses and elsewhere was a direct attack on the foundations of democracy. "Whether it's Nizamia Tibbi College or elsewhere, the students shall continue their peaceful struggle against the draconian law of CAA and inhuman NRC-NPR process till its withdrawal," he added.