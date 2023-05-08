Hyderabad: South Central Railway to set up Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Gadchandur

Hyderabad : The Secunderabad division of the South Central Railway has decided to start a new Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Gad-chandur station located in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra border-ing Telangana. This cargo terminal will be constructed entirely on the railway land. According to SCR officials, the tender has been awarded to the Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited for Rs 15.2 crore.

The Gati Shakti Cargo Termi-nals policy has been introduced by the Indian Railways with a view to boost investment from the industry in the development of additional terminals for handling rail cargo.



These terminals will ease the handling of freight commodities for transportation by rail with enhanced facilities duly providing safe and secure transportation. Under this policy, apart from new sidings, the under-construction and existing private sidings/terminals can also mi-grate to convert as Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals.

“The scope of the construction of GCT involves laying of additional line, concreting of surface, electronic in motion weigh bridge, provi-sion of hamali rest rooms, covered shed, approach road, water supply arrangements, installation of computerized working that is Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) and Track Management System (TMS), electrification of additional line, high mast lighting and many more, said a senior officer, SCR.

The period of the contract is 35 years and the maintenance of GCT will be by Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited/Chandrapur for the stated peri-od. Maintenance and operations of assets like track, signal and tele-com, overhead equipment and staff costs shall be borne by the Rail-ways, he added.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR said the cement companies located around Gadchendur and Chandrapur area will be benefited from this move as transportation by rail will be safer, easier and the most comfortable option.