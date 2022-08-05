Hyderabad: Special programmes lined up for 'Vajrotsava Dvisaptaham'

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday released the schedule of various programmes to be organised as part of the 'Bharata Swatantra Vajrotsava Dvisaptaham' from August 9 to 21 at Ravindra Bharathi.

TRS MP K Keshava Rao released the schedule here. On August 9 there will be inaugural ceremony with a dance programme 'Vandemataram' with 75 member Perini dance group to usher in the spirit of national movement. On August 10 there will be a veena kacheri by Jayalakshmi and group on Mahatma Gandhi and dances by Pramod Kumar Reddy group. On August 11 there will be dance programmes by P Pidamarti Kranti and group on spirit of freedom struggle and by Raghav Raj Mangal Bhat teams.

On August 12 a programme 'Kavyanjali' Nrutya Nirajanam' on world renowned poet Ravindranath Tagore, which will be performed by Padmasri Anand Shankar Jayanth. There will be a programme 'Padavoye Bharatiyuda' songs on national unity. On August 13 and 14 there will be a programme on recitation of patriotic songs liked by the public. The Akashvani artists will be performing 'Talli Bharati Vandanam'.

On the Independence Day, there will be a music and dance programme on 'Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara' showing the pride of India by the Government Music and Dance College students and teachers. There will be a 'Kavi Sammelanam' on 'Swatantra Spoorti Vajrotsava Deepti' by Sahitya Academy on August 16. On August 17 there will be a programme on feelings of Indian freedom struggle and Ramachari and his students will perform 'Punya Bhoomi Naa Desam Namo Namami'.

For the next two days. there will be a programme on different dance arts of the country showcasing 'rich culture of India- unity in diversity' by Telugu University. There will be a dance programme on important phases of national movement of India on August 20. On August 21 there will be a musical programme on patriotic film songs 'Bharata Mataku Jejelu' by P Susheela and SP Shailaja.