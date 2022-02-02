Hyderabad: Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi celebrations begins at Munchintal

Commemorating the 12-day 1000th birth anniversary of Saint Ramanujacharya, Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi celebrations began today in Munchintal in the Hyderabad outskirts. The celebrations which began with the chanting of 'Ashtakshari' will be held for 12 days until February 14 in the presence of more than 5000 rutviks. People from across the city turned up to the venue to immerse in the spirituality.

Vastu puja and homam were held at Yagashala place where the Sri Lakshminarayana Maha Kratu takes place without any architectural defects.

During the fourth-day of the festivities i.e. on February 5, the 216-feet statue of Sri Ramanuja Charyulu that was erected in the 40-acre ashram of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will be unveiled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of some states will participate in the celebrations.

The 12-day celebrations have been launched to showcase the glory of Samathamurthy to the world. After the Sahasrabdi celebrations, the Samathamurthy inspiration centre will take place this evening. Elaborate arrangements were made for the celebrations at the ashram like supply of drinking water, fire safety and managing the crowd during the 12-day homam.