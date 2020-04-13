Hyderabad: Stray Animals suffer during the lockdown

Hyderabad: Homeless animals including the stray dogs are facing starvation due to less animal activities mainly feeding them due to the restrictions in their residents, restaurants and eateries closing their shutters.

Strays left starving may start attacking people. If they start dying, the carcasses could pose health problems. People have been neglecting those beings that heavily rely on vendors and footfalls to feed their hungry stomachs.

After the 21 day lockdown that was announced by the central and state government, many locals have come together along with many animal lovers and their NGO's to feed these four-legged animals.

Meet the animal warriors

Shiva Kumar Varma, who is the founder of an NGO named, Animal Bloodline who has helped and served more than 50 dogs along with few volunteers of the IT areas of the city.

Speaking to THI, Shiva further added, "There were many people who came forward to take an initiative to feed the strays. One of the biggest challenge that we faced is in the areas like Hi-tech city, Gachibowli and other IT sectors, we are feeding the dogs in these sectors. However, the volunteers have also been feeding the strays in their residential areas."

He further added, "with the help of our contacts we are trying to feed more and more stray animals."

P Teja, a volunteer of the Humane Society International who is associated with the animal welfare organisations and has rescued several canines for the past thirteen years. Teja has his own pet store in Hyderabad.

Speaking to THI, Teja said, "Due to the lockdown, restaurants and eateries are closed. For the strays, that is a source of food. I feed strays regularly, but I had to expand the feeding in my area with all the restaurants being shut."

Zabi Khan, a 22 year old animal lover and the founder of the very first animal sanctuary in the city and also founder of 'Place to Bark' has rehabilitated more than 5,000 animals, 180 abandoned and 89 abused animals.

Speaking to THI, Zabi Khan said, "Even before the lockdown, me along with the people who have the desire to help the strays have been working on rehabilitating and serving the animals. Just like us, they need food to survive."

They further added saying that the police officials have been equally supporting and encouraging them for feeding the stray animals.

Home cooked food and water essential for strays

Due to the closure of many pet stores in the city, there has been no proper foods that are available for the strays. So, to suffice the need, home-cooked meals are being prepared for the strays. Since the lockdown, a lot of pet shops have run out of stock. NGO's are no focusing on to provide foods that are not much high in protein as they are not good for their health.

With the increasing temperatures, getting drinking water for strays is another problem faced by the feeders. NGO's along with volunteers are making it sure that there is enough water for the strays. They have placed small water bowls in their localities where animals and birds can drink water from. The volunteers who feed the dogs carry small water bowls for the strays.

Stray Animals cannot transfer disease

There are no studies to prove that dogs can transfer the disease to us. In fact, there are more chances for us to transfer it to them. This is why a responsible feeder will take all essential precautions needed before and after feeding a stray dog. Speaking on this, Dr K Chandrashekar Reddy, a veterinarian at Enrich Animal Pet Clinic, Kothapet said, "There is no cross transmission. One can take their dogs and go for a walk by ensuring to take all the preventive measures are taken."

"People need to be aware about which is the accurate news. One cannot just believe in such types of rumours and simply abandon them. After all, during this lockdown they are one of the source of happiness and stress buster," said Zabi.

Though the government has stressed not to abandon pets, many pet owners are leaving their pets on the road. If you find an abandoned pet, you can lure them with food and shelter them if it is possible for you.