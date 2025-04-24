Hyderabad Swelters as Telangana Heatwave Peaks at 45.4°C

Telangana continued to face intense heatwave conditions on Thursday, with several districts in the northern region registering maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. The mercury soared relentlessly in many parts of the state, including the capital city, Hyderabad, where multiple localities experienced severe heat levels, according to data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Among the worst-hit areas, Nizamabad reported the highest temperature of the day at 45.4 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Jagitial at 45.3 degrees Celsius. Adilabad and Nirmal both recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Mancherial saw temperatures reach 45.1 degrees Celsius. Kumuram Bheem Asifabad was not far behind with 45 degrees Celsius, indicating widespread extreme conditions across north Telangana. Nalgonda too recorded a significant high of 44.9 degrees Celsius, while Kamareddy and Peddapalli registered 44.6 degrees Celsius and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Karimnagar reported 44.4 degrees Celsius and Rajanna Sircilla logged 43.9 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad, although relatively cooler compared to the northern districts, also faced punishing heat, particularly in core urban areas. The maximum temperature in various city localities hovered around the 42 degrees Celsius mark. IS Sadan stood out as the hottest spot within the capital with a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. Other areas such as Habsiguda, Musheerabad, Shaikpet, Lingampally, Madhapur, Balanagar, and Jeedimetla all registered 41.9 degrees Celsius. Nacharam reported 41.8 degrees Celsius, while Ziaguda and Mettuguda recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius and 41.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Khairtabad and Tirumalagiri both reported 41.2 degrees Celsius, highlighting the widespread nature of the heatwave within city limits.

According to the seven-day forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad Centre, the state capital is expected to witness no major relief from the sweltering conditions in the immediate future. While Thursday’s maximum temperature was pegged at 39 degrees Celsius with a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius and hazy, partly cloudy skies, an upward trend in temperature is anticipated over the next few days.

On Friday, the maximum is forecasted to touch 40 degrees Celsius, climbing further to 41 degrees Celsius by Saturday. A marginal dip is expected on Sunday, with the temperature projected at 38 degrees Celsius. However, it is likely to rise again at the start of next week. Cloudy conditions with the possibility of isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, or dust storms have been forecast between April 26 and April 30.