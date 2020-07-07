Hyderabad: Task force nabs four inter-state gang members

Hyderabad: The East Zone task force on Monday apprehended four inter-state gang members who were from Maharashtra and UP. The accused were identified as, Rafiq (28), Ruksana Shaik (29), Shaik Atif (29) and Najamul Sattar Shaik (24).



According to task force police, the accused were experts in diverting the attention of the gullible and stealing away the valuables.

After their arrest a total of Rs 1 lakh cash and 300 Saudi Dhirams and 8 mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

G Chakravarthy, Additional DCP, Task Force, said that the gang members came to the city in the month of June and rented a house in Manikeshwar Nagar, Tarnaka.

He said, "After renting the house the gang contacted a person in the city and informed him that they had 12,000 Dhirams with them and wanted to exchange it. In order to gain the person's confidence they handed over 50 Dhirams in advance. Finally they agreed to accept the deal by taking Rs 1 lakh of cash amount for the Dhirams though the actual exchange would be Rs 2.4 lakh."

"The person who was exchanging the currency felt happy about the deal and agreed to it and they all decided to meet in Gowliguda. On the day of finalizing the deal, the gang members handed over a bar soap wrapped in a paper instead of Dhirams and took away the cash of Rs 1 lakh and fled from the scene.

Based on the complaint lodged by the person special teams were formed and the gang was arrested and the amount was also recovered from their possession. Further they were handed over to Afzalgunj police for further proceedings," stated the officer.