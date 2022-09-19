Hyderabad: Teen adopts Cheetah in zoo on his 14th birthday

Hyderabad: Inspired by the arrival and release of eight Cheetahs from Namibia, Chinmay Siddharth Shah, a 9th standard student adopted a Cheetah at Nehru Zoological Park on his 14th birthday as part of the animal adoption programme.

Chinmay has a passion for wildlife and conservation. During the first Covid lockdown in 2020, Chinmay was the first one to adopt a tiger at Nehru Zoological Park on his 12th birthday. His younger sister Havisha Naveen Jain joined him in the adoption of Cheetah.

On this connection, Chinmay along with his father Siddharth Kanthilal Shah, grandfather Kanthilal Shah visited the Zoological Park and handed over a cheque of Rs 37,500 to S Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park towards adoption of Cheetah named 'Abdullah' for a period of six months.

On this occasion, S Rajashekar thanked Siddharth Kanthilal Shah and his son for showing great gesture by adopting Cheetah at the Zoo Park. He also appealed the citizens and corporates to come forward and adopt the animals at the zoo and join hands in Wildlife conservation.