Hyderabad: The flipside of ChatGPT

Hyderabad : The departments of government can use ChatGPT to debug code or solve IT-related issues, saving the trouble of going to external vendors. Many state and local governments are exploring how AI tools like ChatGPT can change digital services they offer to residents.

AI-powered chatbots are already being used by many governments to automate services, such as medical aid enrolment, driver licence renewals, small-business resources, and more. However, the next generation of AI, which includes ChatGPT, has the potential to revolutionize the way governments interact with their citizens.

In countries like Los Angeles, the city’s Department of Transportation is using AI-powered chatbots to provide real-time traffic updates and help commuters plan their routes. This has helped to reduce traffic congestion and improve the overall efficiency of the city’s transportation system.



But a problem may arise if a government employee using ChatGPT accidentally shares sensitive data with the chatbot. Open AI also states that it might share users’ personal information with ‘unspecified third parties’ to meet their business objectives.

In such a scenario, sensitive government data could end up in the hands of these unspecified third parties.

Further, there may be legal and ethical considerations surrounding the use of AI for government services, such as privacy concerns or the potential for AI to replace human jobs.