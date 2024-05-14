Kolkata Police submit report on another 'outrage of modesty' complaint against Bengal Governor

Kolkata: Kolkata Police, on Tuesday, submitted to state secretariat Nabanna a confidential report on another complaint of “outrage of modesty” against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose filed by an Odissi dancer last year.

Although the state secretariat sources confirmed the submission of the report by Kolkata Police in a sealed envelope, they refused to divulge the content. However, they confirmed that the complaint was filed last year and the city police had been conducting an informal probe into the matter during the interim period.

Till the report was filed there was no reaction from Raj Bhavan in the matter.

To recall, on May 2, the political circles in West Bengal were rocked following a police complaint by a woman temporary staff of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata accusing the Governor of outrage of modesty.

However, the Governor vehemently denied those allegations and said that the entire event was plotted with the sinister motive to malign him in the political interest of a political party.

Recently, the video footage of two CCTV cameras installed at the North Gate of Raj Bhavan was screened for the public within the Governor’s House premises.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at a public meeting that she is scared to go to Raj Bhavan.