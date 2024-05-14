Kiara Advani makes Cannes debut, represents India at Women in Cinema Gala

Bollywood's dazzling star Kiara Advani is set to make a grand appearance on the international stage at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which commenced today! Advani will be gracing the red carpet at the Women in Cinema Gala, an event celebrating female contributions to the world of cinema.



According to reports, Advani will be a part of the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, joining the ranks of fellow Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sara Ali Khan, who have previously walked the Cannes red carpet.



Hosted by Vanity Fair, the Women in Cinema Gala is a star-studded event that honors six talented women from around the globe for their achievements in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, Variety magazine reports that the Cannes Film Festival will feature four panel discussions focused on global film incentives and filming practices. These discussions will be held on May 18th, 2024, at La Plage Des Palmes, with Advani slated to participate in the Red Sea International Film Festival panel.



This year, India is making a strong presence at Cannes with a special ‘Bharat Parv’ event showcasing the country's vibrant film industry to international dignitaries and delegates. Organized by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the "Bharat Parv" will be a platform for Indian government representatives, filmmakers, and industry members to connect with global film celebrities, directors, producers, and distributors. This initiative aims to highlight India's rich creative potential and vast pool of talented individuals.



Beyond Cannes, Advani is gearing up for an exciting new challenge—her first action film role! She's set to star alongside Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3,’ directed by the acclaimed Farhan Akhtar. In a recent interview with ABP News, Advani revealed her conscious decision to take on this project, seeking to break away from the on-screen persona audiences have come to expect from her.

