HD Revanna walks out of jail; police lathicharge to disperse celebrating JD(S) workers
Soon after Jailed JD(S) MLA H. D. Revanna on Tuesday walked out from the Bengaluru Central Jail, police resorted to lathi-charge the party workers who were celebrating the release of their leader on bail, in order to disperse them.
Bengaluru: Soon after Jailed JD(S) MLA H. D. Revanna on Tuesday walked out from the Bengaluru Central Jail, police resorted to lathi-charge the party workers who were celebrating the release of their leader on bail, in order to disperse them.
H.D. Revanna was arrested on May 4 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving his son, JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.
The JD(S) leaders escorted H. D. Revanna from jail premises to the residence of his father and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda.
After reaching his father's house, H. D. Revanna sought blessings of Deve Gowda.
On May 3, the Karnataka Police registered an FIR against H. D. Revanna in connection with the kidnapping of the woman, believed to be one of the victims of the sex video scandal involving his son Prajwal.
The victim's son had registered a missing complaint naming H. D. Revanna as the prime accused in the case. The victim's son alleged that his mother went missing after the surfacing of a purported sex video in which Prajwal Revanna could be seen sexually assaulting her.
The victim's son alleged that his mother was locked up in an undisclosed location, as he pleaded with the police to initiate legal action against H.D. Revanna and Satish Babu, a relative of H. D. Revanna's wife.
The victim was rescued from the farmhouse of H.D. Revanna's PA by the SIT sleuths.