Hyderabad: Tibbi College ensures no loss of academics

Hyderabad: Even as their campus has been turned into Level-1 treatment centre for COVID patients, the principal and the staff of Government Nizamia Tibbi College have taken a key initiative to ensure that students do not lose out on lectures.

The staff are conducting virtual classes right from the comfort of their homes.

Armed with smartphones, laptops or computers, around 100 students get ready by 10 am every day, as lecturers start e-classes with the help of online app WebEx till 4pm. The duration of each class lasts from 45 minutes to 1 hour.

According to Dr Hyder Yamani, an assistant professor and a representative of TS Unani Medical Office Association, the faculty were acting on the instructions of Kaloji Nayarana Rao (KNR) University of Health Science (Warangal) and have been conducting online classes for the students of BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) from 1st year to final year from April 28.

"Daily around 100 students are attending online classes. The students also include those from Al-Arif Unani Medical College of Bandlaguda," he added.

The subject lecturers are taking classes from their home and while the principal is taking classes from college premises.

"During these online classes the attendance of each class is also taken by the subject lecturer and attendance is also counted for academic year. Classes are being monitored by principal Dr Mohammed Ahsan Farooqui," said Dr Yamani.

The syllabus coverage is already behind schedule due to the Covid crisis and lockdown, and lecturers are trying to complete all the subjects whose examinations that were due in April would be conducted in June and July," Dr Yamani added.