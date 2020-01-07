Hyderabad to host 3rd national oil palm meet in April

Hyderabad: State Special Chief Secretary Agriculture C Parthasarathi said that the third national oil palm meet would be held at Hyderabad in April this year.

Addressing the media at the Horticulture University in Mulugu on Tuesday, he stated the national meet is going to be held under the aegis of the Union Agriculture Ministry, Indian Agricultural Research Institute and Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research and the State government.

Parthasarathi mentioned that the State is suitable for extensive cultivation of oil palm.

In turn, it will help in generating income and giving social security to the farmers in the State, he added.

Experts from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Costa Rica and other countries will attend the meeting.

That apart, experts from the oil palm processing companies and policy makers will also be attending the meeting, he said.