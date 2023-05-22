Hyderabad to host G20 agriculture ministers meet on June 15-17

Hyderabad : Hyderabad will host a three-day G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting from June 15-17.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said apart from Agriculture Ministers from G20 countries, special invites from 9 countries, experts, heads of agriculture departments from various countries, and model farmers will also take part in the global agricultural conference.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar would be overseeing the preparations.

Reddy said that 100 out of 250 meetings of G20 have already been successfully completed under India's G20 presidency.

There are 46 sectors consisting of agriculture, culture, tourism, security, law and order and other themes. Each sector will have four meetings, out of which, three meetings would be working group meetings and the fourth being the meeting of the G20 ministers.

He said the third meeting of the tourism sector is going to be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar. "It is the first international event taking place in Srinagar after 34 years," he said, adding that the first meeting of the culture was held at White Beach in Ran of Kutch in Gujarat, the second one in Darjeeling of West Bengal, and the third is going to be held in Srinagar. The final and ministers’ level meeting will be held in September this year in Goa, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that delegates from G20 countries and from nine special invitees’ countries comprise 85 per cent of the population and 75 per cent of the GDP of the world. "It is a proud moment for the country for successfully completing the meetings and the state governments have also been cooperating,” he said.



Following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the spirit of ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ resonated during the conduct of the meetings.