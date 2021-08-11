Hyderabad: Traders asked to vacate Gaddi Annaram market by August 23

The marketing department has asked traders to vacate Gaddi Annaram market by August 23. On Tuesday, marketing department in the presence of the secretary Padma Harsha held talks with the commission agents.



However, the discussions were unsuccessful after the agents refused to accept the proposals made by the officials.

Marketing department secretary Padma Harsha said that it has become mandate to shift the market as per the government's order to construct a super speciality hospital in the market place. She further asked the traders to vacate the market place, moving to Bata Singaram. "If the traders are not willing to vacate, the market will be locked," she added.

The secretary further continued that it was decided to shift the market to Bata Singaram until the market yard at Koheda is completely developed. She said that arrangements are underway to develop the market in Bata Singaram for the farmers and traders. The market place should be handed over to the medical and health department by August 23.