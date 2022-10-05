Hyderabad Traffic Police intensifies the Operation Rope

Hyderabad Traffic Police has intensified the operation ROPE, about 25 traffic units of Hyderabad traffic Police has conducted the drive across the city and they collected about Rs. 3,65,000 fine amount from 472 motorists as well as 18 establishment owners for violations of traffic as part of the ROPE Operation.

CV Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner, has made a surprise inspection at Road No-45 Junction in Jubilee Hills. During the visit, he also made sure as the whether the field staff are ready and discussed on the engineering changes needed.

The traffic officials have also briefed the Police Commissioner about the inflow, volumes and the load on the local roads.

While having interactions with the media, CV Anand has stated that, there has been rise in the population and also increase when it comes to personal vehicles during the Covid Pandemic. The above reasons have led to serious situation of traffic jams at varied junctions. He asked the citizen to understand as to how serious the situation and Hyderabad residents must voluntarily co-operate the seriousness of the situation and voluntarily co-operate with the police in order to ensure there exists free flow of traffic.

In order to reduce congestion on roads, we have begun this special drive to clear the encroachments and obstructive parking. CV Anand also added that, more special drives would be initiated in the coming days in order to have a check on the traffic violations including triple riding, cell phone riding, wrong side driving etc, which would help in long way to bring order on the city roads.

He also urged the public representatives to co-operate with the traffic police during enforcement and VIP moments. The general public was advised to commute the public transport systems in lieu of personal vehicles, he felt.

Recently Hyderabad Traffic Police has reminded all motorist in the city, that they might require to shell out fines, which range from Rs.100 to Rs. 1000, which depends on the rule they break, when "Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructing Parking and Encroachments), would be implemented from 3rd October, 2022.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath stated, "As per section 39(b) of City Police Act 1348F. fines ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1000 would be based on the obstruction created, would be imposed.

In addition, we would collect the towing charges. For two-wheelers, the towing charge is Rs. 200 along with a fine of Rs. 100 while it is Rs.600 along with a fine of Rs. 100 for a 4-wheeler.

-For Violations such as crossing the stop line, the fine amount is Rs. 100

-Rs. 1000 would be the fine for obstruction of free left

The traffic police have been requesting the business establishments to ensure that there would be both free as well as easy movement for commuters by voluntarily removing any encroachment ahead of implementing Operation ROPE across the city roads.

We are very confident, that the above operation ROPE would bring in the marked change in the city traffic flow.

Police Commissioner CV Anand unveiled the operation ROPE on Thursday.