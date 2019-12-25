Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer Maheshwar Reddy's suspension cancelled

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday has issued orders pertaining to the cancellation of suspension of Trainee IPS officer Maheshwar Reddy.

Maheshwar Reddy has been booked on the charges of domestic violence on a complaint by his wife.

CAT Chairman Justice L Narasimha Reddy and administrative member BV Sudhakar issued the orders challenging the orders of Union Ministry of Home Affairs which cancelled the appointment of Maheshwar Reddy.

The orders directed the officials to allow Maheshwar Reddy to attend training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. It also said that suspension is not valid as he was only a probationer. Further, it also said that the issued was a domestic and not related to service.

On October 27, the IPS trainee was booked under domestic violence and under SC/ST Prevention of atrocities act after his wife lodged a complaint against him.