Hyderabad: Transco equipped to keep power grid stable

Hyderabad: Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to the nation to spare nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday April 5 asking people to switch off all lights, several apprehensions were being expressed over the possibility of grid collapse.

Allaying such fears, CMD of Telangana Transco D Prabhakar Rao clarified that the power utilities were fully geared up to see that the Prime Minister's call was implemented without any problem and that there was no question of the grid getting affected.

The safety and the security of the State grid will be maintained at any cost to implement the programme to put off lights on Sunday, he said.

During this period, around 500 MW to 700 MW domestic load reduction is expected. All necessary steps have been taken to address sudden variation in demand before and after the event of switching off lights during the 9 minutes' period. TS Transco, he said, was totally geared up to meet any fluctuation in electricity demand that may arise.

All the consumers are requested to utilise supply for all the purposes i.e. refrigerators, grinders, A/Cs and other appliances duly putting-off the lighting load.

To overcome this variation of deand and ensuring smooth and safe operation of the grid, a Special Monitoring Cell has been established at State Load Dispatch Centre, Vidyut Soudha, Hyderabad.

The State Load Dispatch Centre will continuously monitor the Load – Generation patterns and shall take corrective actions in co-ordination with the Southern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (SRLDC).

All the EHV substations and 33/11 KV Substations will be personally manned by the engineers concerned from the respective areas.

All the field engineers will scrupulously implement the instructions issued from TS SLDC. He called upon the consumers not to believe the rumours on social media.