Hyderabad: Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy bereaved

Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami's mother Alivelu Manga passed away on Friday night at his house in the ashram in Hyderabad. She was 85.

It is learned that Alivelu Manga has been suffering from age-related ailments and breathed her last around 10 pm. Her last rites were held today at Ashram in Munchintal near Shamshabad on the city outskirts.

Several prominent personalities condoled the death of the Swamy's mother.

Chinna Jeeyar Swami is known for his spiritual discourses on Sri Vaishanvism. He follows the Thenkalai tradition of Sri Vaishnavism and operates spiritual centres in the US. He is also the designer and planner of the Statue of Equality, a statue dedicated to Ramanuja, in Hyderabad.

He was born on November 3, 1956, to Arthamuri Venkatacharyulu and Arthamuri Alivelu Manga in Arthamuru of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.