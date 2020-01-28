Hyderabad: TRS clinches top posts in ULBs

Hyderabad: The elections for the top posts of mayor and chairpersons in the just-elected municipalities and municipal corporations ended amidst high political drama where the TRS managed to win the mayor and chairpersons posts with the supports of independents and ex-officio members.

In Nizamabad municipal corporation, BJP had emerged as single largest party by winning 28 out of 60 divisions. The TRS won 13 seats but got the mayor and deputy mayor posts with the support of AIMIM, which had won 17 divisions, independents and ex-officio members of the party MLAs and MLCs. BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind alleged that the ruling TRS misused the power in the election of the mayor posts.

In Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, a total of 50 divisions, the TRS won 18, Congress 10, BJP 6 and independents 14 and three won from other parties.

The TRS managed to secure the mayor and deputy mayor posts by admitting the independents into the party. BJP and Congress tried to claim the stake, but the ruling party took over the reins in the corporation.

In all, TRS clinched the top posts of mayor and chairpersons in 119 urban local bodies and Congress secured four municipalities of Vaddepally, Manikonda, Turkhayamjal and Chanduru.

The BJP got Amangal and with the support of Congress, the saffron party won the chairman post in the Makthal municipality. The AIMIM bagged Bhanisa and Jalpally municipalities.

Clashes were reported in many municipalities in old Nalgonda district. Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy staged dharna at Choutuppal, Yadagirigutta and Nalgonda municipalities against the religion TRS.

The Congress leaders alleged that despite the party won majority wards in these urban bodies, TRS won the chairpersons posts by poaching independents and some Congress members.

Police resorted to a lathicharge to quell the mobs staged a sit-in dharna on highways and disrupted road traffic. Rajagopal Reddy was arrested and shifted to secluded area as he made vain attempt to stall the official business in the selection of chairman posts in the Nalgonda municipality.

The TRS also elected its chairmen in Kollapur and Koski municipalities in old Mahbubnagar district where All India Forward Block won majority wards and TRS stood second.

The elected Forward Block members were supported by the local TRS leader and former Minister J Krishna Rao. TRS has got unconditional support from the members.