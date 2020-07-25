Hyderabad: TRS Ministers, leaders to donate 100 ambulances with Covid testing aids

Hyderabad: Ministers and other TRS leaders have come forward to donate ambulances with corona testing facilities in 32 districts in the State. Collectively the leaders have come forward to donate 100 ambulances. The ambulances would have oxygen and ventilator facility and would be used in rural areas. These ambulances would be made available in 15 days in one month. The leaders said that these ambulances can be helpful as mini hospitals.

The TRS leaders who came to meet and wished the party's working president KT Rama Rao on his birthday, decided to donate for procuring ambulances on behalf of the party. When Health Minister Eatala Rajender came to meet KTR at his camp office, the Municipal Administration minister desired to donate six ambulances with corona testing facility.

Upon learning this, the Health Minister also decided to donate five ambulances in Karimnagar district. The other ministers who came to meet KTR also pledged to donate for the ambulances on behalf of the party in the district. The ministers who decided to donate ambulance include Ch Malla Reddy, G Kamalakar, TRS party leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao (six ambulances), V Srinivas Goud and Mahabubnagar leaders (11), Nizamabad MLA Ganeah Gupta, S Niranjan Reddy and others (three), Sabitha Indra Reddy (two).

Several other party leaders have also come forward to donate the ambulance. Thanking the party leaders, KTR said that he did not expect that there would be such a response from the party leaders. He said that this gesture would help people during the corona crisis.