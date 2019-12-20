Hyderabad: TRS slams BJP for trying to stoke communal tension

Hyderabad: Leaders of ruling TRS on Thursday alleged that the comments of BJP leaders on the Citizenship Amendment Act may trigger communal clashes in the State.

Addressing a press conference here along with MLA K Chander and MLC Gangadhar Goud, government whip in council Karne Prabhakar said that the development of Telangana was the only agenda of TRS and the fight against the Centre was on development of Telangana only.

"We have demanded implementation of assurances made in AP Reorganisation Act and sought national project status for Kaleshwaram project and pressurised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi many times.

Instead of talking on these issues, the BJP leaders are speaking on other issues. If BJP's agenda is communal and religious the TRS party sees people as human beings," said Prabhakar. Prabhakar further alleged that the BJP leaders were unable to digest peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad.

"We will not be mute spectators if the BJP leaders indulge in creating differences between religions. To divert the attention of people from the economic slowdown in the country, the BJP leaders were bringing controversial issues," said Prabhakar.

Replying to a question, the TRS leader said that the people who are living in the country are citizens of the country and they should not be viewed on religious lines. If there are any illegal Rohingya Muslims in Hyderabad, police will take action against them, he said.

Replying to another question on making Municipal Minister being projected as chief minister of the State, Prabhakar said that the party would decide about it and their focus was development under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.