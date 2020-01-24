Hyderabad: Tyre godown gutted at Shastripuram

Rajendranagar : A tyre godown was gutted on Thursday morning under Mailardevpally police station limits. The incident took place early in the morning in a tyre godown located on Shastripuram approach road. By the time the fire tenders reached the spot, the blaze caused extensive damage to the entire stock of tyres. Three fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire. But as they failed to bring fire under control, additional water tankers from Mir Alam filter were called to fill the fire tenders. The disaster management team also reached the spot and helped in dousing out the flames.



As it was early morning, no injuries were reported. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire in the godown.

ACP Ashok Chakravarthy along with circle inspector K Sathaiah Goud and sub inspector Rajender visited the spot and took stock of the incident. We will register an FIR and investigate the matter," informed Sathaiah Goud.

When contacted, the officials at GHMC, Rajendranagar, said. "The godown doesn't carry any licence from GHMC nor from the fire department. This is simply a case of negligence and illegal establishment." Interestingly, no GHMC Official was present or visited the spot raising many questions.

This gives an insight into the GHMC's negligible attitude towards such vulnerable godowns existing in and around Shastripuram, Tatanagar and Katedan areas of Rajendranagar.

Shastripuram corporator Misbahuddin, who was injured in a fire incident last year, said, "I reached the spot soon after hearing about the fire incident. The ground next to the tyre godown was filled with plastic scarp, tyres and Bitumin boxes. Thank god no one was present in the godown." "The situation could have become more dangerous if other inflammable stuff like bitumen and plastic got ignited," the corporator added.

Earlier accidents in the area

Thursday's incident was not the lone case of fire in Shastripuram that posed a grave threat to the nearby habitations and other establishments. In March 2019, an explosion took place in a plastic scrap unit (close to the one that caught fire today), leaving five people including a local police inspector of PS Mailardevpally K Sathaiah Goud, Sub-Inspector Nadeem, local corporator Misbahuddin, MIM activist Syed Habeeb and two others were severely injured.