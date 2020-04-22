Hyderabad: Unauthorised Gatik Junior College opens amid lockdown in Tarnaka

Hyderabad: The officials of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) were in for a shock on Tuesday during a field inspection in Tarnaka when they found that a junior college Gatik Junior College was stealthly opened in a newly constructed building.



According to the TSBIE officials, the management of the college made all necessary arrangments and even erected billboards to advertise their college in public.

But, the officials who visited for inspection on receipt of a complaint found that the college had no approval from the board. According to the TSBIE, secretary, Syed Omer Jaleel, the board had received a complaint alleging someone started a junior college in a newly constructed building in Tarnaka and erected billboards promoting the college called Gatik College. Following this, the TSBIE asked Jayaprada Bai, District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), Hyderabad to physically inspect and send a report on the same.

He said that the college has no approval from the board. But, it started functioning unauthorisedly and started advertising to build its brand name.

The shocked officials took the management to task and forced it to remove the campaign boards erected.

The DIEO warned the management that stringent action would be initiated if any advertising is carried out without taking prior approval to the college from the Board.