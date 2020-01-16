Hyderabad: United Muslim Forum denies supporting NOTA in municipal polls

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Forum on Thursday issued a clarification stating that it did not issue any appeal asking the people to utilised NOTA (None of the Above) option in the forthcoming municipal elections.

UMF Secretary Muneeruddin Mukhtar said that a fake digital poster was being circulated in social media with the names and pictures of noted Islamic clerics and members of United Muslim Forum wherein people have been asked to use NOTA. He said that the appeal was fake and it was being circulated to mislead the people. He said that the Forum would lodge a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police against those involved circulating fake appeals.