Hyderabad: Unseasonal rainfall inundate roads in Ameerpet

Unseasonal rainfall inundated roads in Ameerpet which caused inconvenience to office goers and public. The sudden rain lashed parts of Hyderabad in the morning bringing traffic to a halt.

The rainfall is expected to lash the state for a few more days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The reason for the untimely rains is due to the formation of trough with cyclonic circulation over Northern region of Telangana.