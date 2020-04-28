Hyderabad: VHP fumes over removal of saffron flags, filing FIRs

Hyderabad: Fuming over the forceful removal of saffron flags and slapping fines by the police and government authorities the Telangana State unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) sought an appointment with the State Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy.

Taking exception to a tweet received and retweeted to the local police of Attapur by the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, the VHP wanted to know whether a high ranking officer of the police asking to initiate action for keeping a saffron flag by vendors and shop owners.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ravinuthala Shashidhar, VHP official spokesperson said, "We want to meet the DGP to know whether the police consider keeping saffron flag illegal and prohibited, if so, what are the laws under which, police are taking action."

Further, during the troubled times of Covid, many small-time vendors perform puja and are keeping the tying saffron flag in line with their beliefs for safety and good business in a day. Like many other shopkeepers the Hindu shop owners put up one or the other kind of symbols in their shops. "It is their constitutional right under Article 25. But, it seems that some police officials are overreacting to the tweets sent to them by all and sundry expressing their own bad intentions." he added.

Further, the VHP agrees it should not sport any controversy at a time when the entire administration, police and people are fighting against Covid-19. "If they let us know that keeping a saffron flag is illegal, then, we will approach appropriate fora to raise the issue." But, the VHP wants to make it clear to the authorities not to provoke and test the patience of people who are cooperating with every rule and regulation issued by the State and the central governments.

"If they continue to treat the majority of people with a step-motherly attitude then they will be responsible for the consequences," he cautioned. BJP senior leader and advocate M Raghunandana Rao pointed out that the action of police and the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) is grossly illegal. Slapping fines, registering FIRs and filing cases for keeping saffron flags and other symbols of faith is a constitutional right. "Such actions would not stand to the legal scrutiny and bound to be quashed when raised before the State High Court, which is now closed for vacation."

Also, the shop owners can claim liquidated damages from the authorities for causing loss of business due to the action of the authorities. That apart, sources said a band of lawyers are also consulted to explore dragging the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, police authorities before the Competition Commission of India (CCI). To claim damages charging their interference amounting to abetment of dominant trade practices.