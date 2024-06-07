Hyderabad: Victory in Chevella due to Modi wave says Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad : Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate who won from Chevella, said that his efforts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wave have made him win from the constituency with a huge majority.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said that both the BRS and Congress votes have been shifted to BJP this time, resulting in the saffron party registering victory in eight seats.

Reddy said that the party MPs will give their best support to the state government for implementing development projects for Telangana.

He said that the BJP slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ are not anti-minority as falsely propagated by the Congress, and that the BJP government at the Centre does not discriminate based on religion or any other factors.

The former MP listed out his priorities for Chevella constituency, saying that he would pursue with the State government for fast-tracking the land acquisition for completion of the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway, and noted how he had earlier got sanction of Rs 100 crore for the tourism project. He reiterated that he would work hard on the issues mentioned in his manifesto for Chevella released during the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the party would be driving its rank and file to further galvanise its growing voter share to bring the BJP to power in the coming Assembly elections.