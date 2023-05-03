Hyderabad: Vinayak Nagar residents cry foul over dug-up roads

Hyderabad : The dug-up roads at Vinayak Nagar in Film Nagar are causing major inconvenience for the residents as well as commuters. The roads have been dug up for the upgradation of the drainage system. This work is under construction and residents find it difficult to walk on these damaged roads.

The roads remain unrepaired which has become a matter of concern. These damaged roads are causing inconvenience in the area as the roads are left in a horrible condition. According to Vinayak Nagar president S Kiran, the entire stretch was dug up more than a month ago for laying new drainage pipelines. However, the works of laying pipelines were completed 15 days back, but the re-carpeting of roads remains pending. The residents, especially the kids and elderly find it difficult to walk as the entire road was dug up. A pregnant lady faces inconvenience walking on dug up road, as even a bike or any vehicle cannot enter the area.

Following the rains, these roads turned horrible. We residents raised a complaint with GHMC, also with area corporator and MLA and urged to re-carpet the road as earliest.