Hyderabad: VVS Laxman unveils book on Corona heroes

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has not just razed numerous businesses but has also disturbed many lives and dreams! However, the brave chart their own paths to wade through these turbulent times to emerge victorious and live on to tell their success stories to the future generations. "No Reference Point" is a compilation of such lives and their anecdotes which would inspire people around the World.

Authored by JVC Sreeram, a renowned corporate training guru, "No Reference Point" was launched through a digital event today. From the impact Covid-19 pandemic caused on various businesses and industries to how some have emerged out of the crisis with elan, the book highlights many facets of life and commerce.

Speaking about the book during the launch event, Sreeram said, "While humans might be forced to live the fallout of the situation for a long time, the need is to look beyond and strive to emerge victorious. 'No Reference Point' dwells into the facets of various people who charted newer paths in these challenging times."

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said, "The Covid 19 pandemic has caused the most significant disruption to humanity in every aspect including sports. The research base and case studies of JVC Sreeram are awesome. The anecdotes are engaging and the path to action is crystal clear. A must-read book to succeed in these turbulent times."

PR Ramesh, Chairman, Deloitte India; Dr Ivan Misner, Founder, BNI & New York Times Bestselling Author, USA; Lt General Anil Kapoor, DG, Electronics & Mechanical Engineering, Indian Army; and, Sanjay Kaul, a retired civil Servant are among prominent individuals who heaped praise on the author for the book and its need in these times.