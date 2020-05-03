Hyderabad: Wanted Extra care for 21,000 pregnant women from red zones

Hyderabad: The Health department has a big job on hand of taking extra care of 50,000 women who are due for delivery in Telangana in the month of May.Of this, over 21,000 are from six red zone districts freshly declared by the Centre including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Warangal Urban, Suryapet and Vikarabad. As many as 3,800 among them are considered to be at high risk due to various health conditions.

It may be mentioned here that ICMR had told States that Covid-19 tests should be done on pregnant women residing in containment areas even if asymptomatic. Also, pregnant women in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres from hotspot districts presenting in labour or likely to deliver in next five days should be tested even if asymptomatic.

These were mentioned in advisory issued by ICMR two weeks ago. Also, it was mentioned that asymptomatic pregnant women should be tested in the health facilities where they were expected to deliver and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities. Women should not be tested for lack of testing facility.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a review with senior officials of the department on Covid-19 situation and their future course of action with some new relaxations to be given to various districts in Telangana classifed under red, orange and green zone categories. He instructed authorities to ensure pregnant women and people suffering with dialysis, cancer and other issues are taken extra care of during the extended lockdown period.