Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted from Feb 8 to 9

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 24 hours from February 8 to February 9 to undertake the repair works by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to install a 1200 mm dia pipeline at Kokapet.

To avert the heavy leakage occurred due to damage to the Prestressed Concrete Pipes (PSC) at My Home Avatar in Khanapur line, Kokapet, a new pipeline will be laid. In view of the above, water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday, and the areas include Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Golconda, Chintal Basti, Vijay Nagar, Old Mallepally, Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Kondapur, and Neknampur.