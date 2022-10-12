  • Menu
Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted in few areas for 48 hrs

Highlights

The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 48 hours due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the HMWSSB.

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 48 hours due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB).

The 800 mm dia pipeline that supplies water from the Asifnagar filter is undergoing emergency repair work. Water supply will be disrupted in many areas of HMWSSB division 3, 4 and 5 that includes Adarsh Nagar, Gunfoundry, Chirag Ali, Abids, Ghode Ki Khabar, Sitaram Bagh, Jangam Basti areas for 48 hours from Tuesday night to Thursday.

